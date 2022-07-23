Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x-4)(x + √2) < 0
Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra4h 18m
- 1. Equations & Inequalities3h 18m
- 2. Graphs of Equations1h 43m
- 3. Functions2h 17m
- 4. Polynomial Functions1h 44m
- 5. Rational Functions1h 23m
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions2h 28m
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices4h 5m
- 8. Conic Sections2h 23m
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction1h 22m
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability1h 45m
1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Inequalities
1:57 minutes
Problem 16
Textbook Question
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. -(x + 1)2 ≥ 0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the inequality clearly: \(-(x + 1)^2 \geq 0\).
Recognize that \((x + 1)^2\) is a perfect square and is always greater than or equal to zero for all real \(x\).
Multiply by the negative sign outside the square, which makes \(-(x + 1)^2\) less than or equal to zero, since the square is nonnegative and the negative sign flips the inequality direction.
Set the expression equal to zero to find critical points: \(-(x + 1)^2 = 0\) which simplifies to \((x + 1)^2 = 0\).
Solve \((x + 1)^2 = 0\) to find \(x = -1\). Use this to determine where the inequality holds and express the solution set in interval notation.
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Quadratic Inequalities
A quadratic inequality involves a quadratic expression set greater than or less than a value, such as ≥ 0. Solving it requires finding the values of the variable that make the inequality true, often by analyzing the sign of the quadratic expression.
Properties of Squares and Non-Positivity
Since squares of real numbers are always non-negative, expressions like -(x + 1)^2 are always less than or equal to zero. Understanding this helps determine when the inequality holds, especially recognizing when the expression equals zero or is negative.
Interval Notation
Interval notation is a concise way to express solution sets of inequalities using intervals and endpoints. It uses parentheses for open intervals and brackets for closed intervals, indicating whether endpoints are included or excluded.
