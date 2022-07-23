Textbook Question
Use synthetic division to perform each division.
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Use synthetic division to perform each division.
Use synthetic division to find ƒ(2). ƒ(x)=2x3-3x2+7x-12
Use synthetic division to find ƒ(2). ƒ(x)=5x4-12x2+2x-8
Match each function with its graph without actually entering it into a calculator. Then, after completing the exercises, check the answers with a calculator. Use the standard viewing window. ƒ(x) = (x + 4)2 - 3
Solve each problem. Let a be directly proportional to m and n2, and inversely proportional to y3. If a=9when m=4, n=9, and y=3, find a when m=6, n=2, and y=5.
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. -(x + 1)2 ≥ 0