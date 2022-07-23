Textbook Question
Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
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Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (2, ∞)
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
In Exercises 6–8, use the graph and determine the x-intercepts if any, and the y-intercepts if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 4, - 2)
In Exercises 6–8, use the graph and determine the x-intercepts if any, and the y-intercepts if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.