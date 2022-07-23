Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 7
Chapter 2, Problem 7

Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. 3x22x=83x^2 - 2x = 8

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, rewrite the equation so that all terms are on one side, setting the equation equal to zero: \(3x^2 - 2x - 8 = 0\).
Next, look for two numbers that multiply to the product of the coefficient of \(x^2\) term and the constant term (i.e., \(3 \times (-8) = -24\)) and add up to the coefficient of the \(x\) term (which is \(-2\)).
Use these two numbers to split the middle term \(-2x\) into two terms, then group the terms in pairs to factor by grouping.
Factor out the greatest common factor (GCF) from each group, which should give you a common binomial factor.
Set each factor equal to zero and solve for \(x\) to find the solutions of the equation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rearranging Equations to Standard Form

To solve quadratic equations by factoring, first rewrite the equation so that one side equals zero. This involves moving all terms to one side, resulting in a standard form ax² + bx + c = 0, which is essential for applying factoring techniques.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:39
Standard Form of Line Equations

Factoring Quadratic Expressions

Factoring involves expressing a quadratic polynomial as a product of two binomials. This step simplifies solving the equation by setting each factor equal to zero, allowing us to find the roots of the quadratic.
Recommended video:
06:08
Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring

Zero Product Property

The zero product property states that if the product of two factors is zero, then at least one of the factors must be zero. This principle is used after factoring to set each factor equal to zero and solve for the variable.
Recommended video:
3:49
Product, Quotient, and Power Rules of Logs
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle. 4y32=y8y24y^3 - 2 = y - 8y^2

539
views
Textbook Question

A new car worth \$36,000 is depreciating in value by \$4000 per year. a. Write a formula that models the car's value, y, in dollars, after x years. b. Use the formula from part (a) to determine after how many years the car's value will be \$12,000. c. Graph the formula from part (a) in the first quadrant of a rectangular coordinate system. Then show your solution to part (b) on the graph.

603
views
Textbook Question

A new car worth \$45,000 is depreciating in value by \$5000 per year. a. Write a formula that models the car's value, y, in dollars, after x years. b. Use the formula from part (a) to determine after how many years the car's value will be \$10,000. c. Graph the formula from part (a) in the first quadrant of a rectangular coordinate system. Then show your solution to part (b) on the graph.

434
views
Textbook Question

Solve and check each linear equation. 11x - (6x - 5) = 40

1066
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 6–8, use the graph and determine the x-intercepts if any, and the y-intercepts if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.

168
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 8i - (14 - 9i)

807
views