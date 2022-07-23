Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring.
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Key Concepts
Rearranging Equations to Standard Form
Factoring Quadratic Expressions
Zero Product Property
A new car worth \$36,000 is depreciating in value by \$4000 per year. a. Write a formula that models the car's value, y, in dollars, after x years. b. Use the formula from part (a) to determine after how many years the car's value will be \$12,000. c. Graph the formula from part (a) in the first quadrant of a rectangular coordinate system. Then show your solution to part (b) on the graph.
A new car worth \$45,000 is depreciating in value by \$5000 per year. a. Write a formula that models the car's value, y, in dollars, after x years. b. Use the formula from part (a) to determine after how many years the car's value will be \$10,000. c. Graph the formula from part (a) in the first quadrant of a rectangular coordinate system. Then show your solution to part (b) on the graph.
Solve and check each linear equation. 11x - (6x - 5) = 40
In Exercises 6–8, use the graph and determine the x-intercepts if any, and the y-intercepts if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 8i - (14 - 9i)