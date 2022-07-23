Solve and check each linear equation. 3(x - 1) = 21
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (2, ∞)
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Interval Notation
Set-Builder Notation
Graphing Intervals on a Number Line
Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 1–10 by factoring and then using the zero-product principle.
A new car worth \$36,000 is depreciating in value by \$4000 per year. a. Write a formula that models the car's value, y, in dollars, after x years. b. Use the formula from part (a) to determine after how many years the car's value will be \$12,000. c. Graph the formula from part (a) in the first quadrant of a rectangular coordinate system. Then show your solution to part (b) on the graph.
In Exercises 6–8, use the graph and determine the x-intercepts if any, and the y-intercepts if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.
Plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 4, - 2)
In Exercises 6–8, use the graph and determine the x-intercepts if any, and the y-intercepts if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.