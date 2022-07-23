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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 7
Chapter 2, Problem 7

In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (2, ∞)

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Identify the interval given: (2, \(\infty\)). This interval includes all real numbers greater than 2 but does not include 2 itself.
Recall that in set-builder notation, we describe the set of all elements x that satisfy a certain condition. Here, the condition is that x is greater than 2.
Write the set-builder notation as: \(\{ x \mid x > 2 \}\), which reads as "the set of all x such that x is greater than 2."
To graph this interval on a number line, draw a number line and mark the point 2 with an open circle to indicate that 2 is not included in the interval.
Shade the number line to the right of 2 extending towards positive infinity to represent all numbers greater than 2.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Interval Notation

Interval notation is a way to represent a set of numbers between two endpoints. For example, (2, ∞) means all numbers greater than 2 but not including 2, extending to infinity. Parentheses indicate that endpoints are not included, while brackets indicate inclusion.
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Interval Notation

Set-Builder Notation

Set-builder notation describes a set by specifying a property that its members must satisfy. For intervals, it typically uses a variable and an inequality, such as {x | x > 2}, meaning the set of all x such that x is greater than 2.
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Graphing Intervals on a Number Line

Graphing an interval involves shading the portion of the number line that represents the set. Open circles indicate endpoints not included (like 2 in (2, ∞)), and shading extends towards infinity to show all numbers greater than the endpoint.
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