Textbook Question
Solve for x:
662
views
Solve for x:
In Exercises 137–140, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. The equation |x| = - 6 is equivalent to x = 6 or x = - 6.
Solve: √(6x - 2) = √(2x + 3) - √(4x - 1).
Find b such that (7x + 4)/b + 13 = x has a solution set given by {- 6}.
Solve each equation by the method of your choice. √2 x2 + 3x - 2√2 = 0
Solve without squaring both sides: 5 - (2/x) = √(5 - 2/x).