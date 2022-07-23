Solve: √(6x - 2) = √(2x + 3) - √(4x - 1).

Textbook Question
Solve for x:
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Solve for x:
In Exercises 137–140, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. The equation |x| = - 6 is equivalent to x = 6 or x = - 6.
Find b such that (7x + 4)/b + 13 = x has a solution set given by {- 6}.
Exercises 141–143 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. If the width of a rectangle is represented by x and the length is represented by x + 200, write a simplified algebraic expression that models the rectangle's perimeter.
Find b such that (4x - b)/(x - 5) = 3 has a solution set given by {Ø}.
Solve without squaring both sides: 5 - (2/x) = √(5 - 2/x).