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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 139
Chapter 2, Problem 139

Find b such that (7x + 4)/b + 13 = x has a solution set given by {- 6}.

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1
Start by substituting the given solution x = -6 into the equation (7x + 4)/b + 13 = x. This substitution will allow us to solve for the unknown b.
Replace x with -6 in the equation: (7(-6) + 4)/b + 13 = -6. Simplify the numerator of the fraction by performing the multiplication and addition.
Simplify the left-hand side further: Combine the constants in the numerator and simplify the equation to isolate the term involving b.
Subtract 13 from both sides of the equation to isolate the fraction term (7(-6) + 4)/b on the left-hand side.
Solve for b by multiplying both sides of the equation by b and then isolating b. This will give you the value of b that satisfies the equation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Algebraic Equations

An algebraic equation is a mathematical statement that asserts the equality of two expressions. In this context, we are solving for the variable 'b' in the equation (7x + 4)/b + 13 = x, which requires manipulating the equation to isolate 'b' while ensuring that the solution set includes the specific value of x, which is -6.
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Substitution

Substitution is a method used in algebra to replace a variable with a specific value to simplify an equation. In this problem, we will substitute x with -6 to determine the value of 'b' that satisfies the equation, allowing us to find the necessary conditions for the equation to hold true.
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Solution Set

A solution set is the collection of all values that satisfy a given equation. In this case, the solution set is specified as {-6}, meaning we need to find the value of 'b' such that when x equals -6, the equation holds true. Understanding the concept of a solution set is crucial for determining the correct parameters of the equation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 137–140, determine whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. The equation |x| = - 6 is equivalent to x = 6 or x = - 6.

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Textbook Question

Solve: √(6x - 2) = √(2x + 3) - √(4x - 1).

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When the sum of 1 and twice a negative number is subtracted from twice the square of the number, 0 results. Find the number.

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Solve each equation by the method of your choice. 1/(x2 - 3x + 2) = 1/(x + 2) + 5/(x2 - 4)

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Solve each equation by the method of your choice. √2 x2 + 3x - 2√2 = 0

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Textbook Question

Find b such that (4x - b)/(x - 5) = 3 has a solution set given by {Ø}.

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