In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 4(3x - 2) - 3x < 3(1 + 3x) - 7
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 2, Problem 47
In Exercises 45–47, solve each formula for the specified variable. T = (A-P)/Pr for P
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Start with the given formula: . The goal is to solve for .
Multiply both sides of the equation by to eliminate the denominator: .
Rearrange the equation to isolate terms involving on one side. Add to both sides: .
Factor out from the left-hand side: .
Divide both sides of the equation by to solve for : .
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Algebraic Manipulation
Algebraic manipulation involves rearranging equations to isolate a specific variable. This process includes operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division applied to both sides of the equation to maintain equality. Understanding how to manipulate equations is essential for solving for a variable, as it allows one to express the variable in terms of others.
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Introduction to Algebraic Expressions
Formulas and Variables
A formula is a mathematical relationship expressed in symbols, often involving multiple variables. In the given equation, T, A, P, and r are variables that represent different quantities. Recognizing the roles of these variables and how they interact within the formula is crucial for solving for the desired variable, in this case, P.
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Isolating the Variable
Isolating the variable means rearranging the equation so that the variable of interest stands alone on one side. This often requires inverse operations to eliminate other variables from that side. In the context of the given formula, isolating P involves strategically applying algebraic operations to express P in terms of T, A, and r.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Use the graph to a. determine the x-intercepts, if any; b. determine the y-intercepts, if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.
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Textbook Question
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. (x - 2)/2x + 1 = (x + 1)/x
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Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? S = P + Prt for r
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Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.
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