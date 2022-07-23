Simplify and write the result in standard form. √-108
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. (8x - 3)2 = 5
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Key Concepts
Square Root Property
Isolating the Variable
Quadratic Equations
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 8x - 11 ≤ 3x - 13
For an international telephone call, a telephone company charges \$0.43 for the first minute, \$0.32 for each additional minute, and a \$2.10 service charge. If the cost of a call is \$5.73, how long did the person talk?
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 3x/5 = 2x/3 + 1
A repair bill on a sailboat came to \$2356, including \$826 for parts and the remainder for labor. If the cost of labor is \$90 per hour, how many hours of labor did it take to repair the sailboat?
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. -9x ≥ 36