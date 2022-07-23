Textbook Question
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = -2|x|
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Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = -2|x|
You invested \$30,000 in two accounts paying 2.19% and 2.45% annual interest. If the total interest earned for the year was \$705.88, how much was invested at each rate?
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 7x + 13 = 2(2x-5) + 3x + 23
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions. √(x + 8) - √(x - 4) = 2
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. (x + 2)2 = 25
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 2i/(1 + i)