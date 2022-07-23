Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 5i/(2 - i)
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In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 5i/(2 - i)
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions. √(x + 8) - √(x - 4) = 2
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = |x| + 1
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. [3, ∞) ∩ (6, ∞)
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 16 = 3(x - 1) - (x - 7)
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 2i/(1 + i)