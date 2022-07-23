Textbook Question
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = -2|x|
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Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = -2|x|
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- ∞, 5) ⋃ [1, 8)
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 7x + 13 = 2(2x-5) + 3x + 23
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 2 - (7x + 5) = 13 - 3x
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. (x + 2)2 = 25
You invested \$20,000 in two accounts paying 1.45% and 1.59% annual interest. If the total interest earned for the year was \$307.50, how much was invested at each rate?