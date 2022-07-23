Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 22
Chapter 2, Problem 22

You invested \$30,000 in two accounts paying 2.19% and 2.45% annual interest. If the total interest earned for the year was \$705.88, how much was invested at each rate?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Define variables for the amounts invested: let \(x\) be the amount invested at 2.19%, and \(y\) be the amount invested at 2.45%.
Write an equation representing the total amount invested: \(x + y = 30000\).
Write an equation representing the total interest earned: \(0.0219x + 0.0245y = 705.88\).
Use the first equation to express one variable in terms of the other, for example, \(y = 30000 - x\).
Substitute \(y = 30000 - x\) into the interest equation and solve for \(x\), then use that value to find \(y\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systems of Linear Equations

This concept involves solving two or more equations with multiple variables simultaneously. In this problem, the total investment and total interest create two equations that must be solved together to find the amounts invested at each interest rate.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:27
Introduction to Systems of Linear Equations

Simple Interest Calculation

Simple interest is calculated using the formula I = P × r × t, where I is interest, P is principal, r is the annual interest rate, and t is time in years. Understanding this helps translate the interest earned from each account into algebraic expressions.
Recommended video:
4:47
The Number e

Variable Assignment and Equation Setup

Assigning variables to unknown quantities (e.g., amounts invested) and setting up equations based on the problem's conditions is crucial. This step transforms the word problem into a solvable mathematical model.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:28
Equations with Two Variables
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3

y = -2|x|

99
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- ∞, 5) ⋃ [1, 8)

733
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 7x + 13 = 2(2x-5) + 3x + 23

952
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 2 - (7x + 5) = 13 - 3x

727
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. (x + 2)2 = 25

949
views
Textbook Question

You invested \$20,000 in two accounts paying 1.45% and 1.59% annual interest. If the total interest earned for the year was \$307.50, how much was invested at each rate?

827
views