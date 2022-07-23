Textbook Question
Find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = x - 1, y2 = x + 4 and y1y2 = 14
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Find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = x - 1, y2 = x + 4 and y1y2 = 14
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List all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of each rational expression. 3/(2x2 + 4x - 9)
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Find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = 2x/(x + 2), y2 = 3/(x + 4), and y1 + y2 = 1