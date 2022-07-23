Textbook Question
What is an identity equation? Give an example.
2558
views
What is an identity equation? Give an example.
When the sum of 6 and twice a positive number is subtracted from the square of the number, 0 results. Find the number.
What is a conditional equation? Give an example.
Find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = - x2 + 4x - 2, y2 = - 3x2 + x - 1, and y1 - y2 = 0
Find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = 2x2 + 5x - 4, y2 = - x2 + 15x - 10, and y1 - y2 = 0
What is an inconsistent equation? Give an example.