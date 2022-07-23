What is an identity equation? Give an example.

Textbook Question
List all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of each rational expression. 3/(2x2 + 4x - 9)
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List all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of each rational expression. 3/(2x2 + 4x - 9)
What is a conditional equation? Give an example.
Find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = - x2 + 4x - 2, y2 = - 3x2 + x - 1, and y1 - y2 = 0
Find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = 2x2 + 5x - 4, y2 = - x2 + 15x - 10, and y1 - y2 = 0
Find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = 2x/(x + 2), y2 = 3/(x + 4), and y1 + y2 = 1
What is an inconsistent equation? Give an example.