Textbook Question
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions.
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Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions.
Find each product and write the result in standard form. (2 + 3i)2
Exercises 19–20 involve markup, the amount added to the dealer's cost of an item to arrive at the selling price of that item. The selling price of a refrigerator is \$1198. If the markup is 25% of the dealer's cost, what is the dealer's cost of the refrigerator?
Including a 17.4% hotel tax, your room in Chicago cost \$287.63 per night. Find the nightly cost before the tax was added.
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- ∞, 5) ∩ [1, 8)