Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. 3x2 - 1 = 47
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Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. 3x2 - 1 = 47
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 2(x-4)+3(x+5)=2x-2
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- 3, 0) ⋃ [- 1, 2]
Exercises 19–20 involve markup, the amount added to the dealer's cost of an item to arrive at the selling price of that item. The selling price of a refrigerator is \$1198. If the markup is 25% of the dealer's cost, what is the dealer's cost of the refrigerator?
Find each product and write the result in standard form. (- 5 + i)(- 5 - i)
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- ∞, 5) ∩ [1, 8)