Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 2(x-4)+3(x+5)=2x-2
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Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 2(x-4)+3(x+5)=2x-2
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions.
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = -(1/2)x
Exercises 19–20 involve markup, the amount added to the dealer's cost of an item to arrive at the selling price of that item. The selling price of a refrigerator is \$1198. If the markup is 25% of the dealer's cost, what is the dealer's cost of the refrigerator?
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- ∞, 5) ∩ [1, 8)