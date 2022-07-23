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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 19
Chapter 2, Problem 19

Find each product and write the result in standard form. (2 + 3i)2

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Recall that to find the product of a complex number squared, such as \((2 + 3i)^2\), you can use the formula for the square of a binomial: \((a + b)^2 = a^2 + 2ab + b^2\).
Identify \(a = 2\) and \(b = 3i\) in the expression \((2 + 3i)^2\).
Apply the formula: calculate \(a^2 = (2)^2\), \(2ab = 2 \times 2 \times 3i\), and \(b^2 = (3i)^2\) separately.
Remember that \(i^2 = -1\), so when you calculate \(b^2 = (3i)^2\), rewrite it as \(3^2 \times i^2\) and simplify accordingly.
Combine all the terms from the previous step to write the expression in the form \(x + yi\), where \(x\) and \(y\) are real numbers, which is the standard form of a complex number.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers

Complex numbers are numbers in the form a + bi, where a and b are real numbers and i is the imaginary unit with the property i² = -1. Understanding how to work with complex numbers is essential for performing operations like addition, multiplication, and exponentiation.
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Binomial Expansion

Binomial expansion involves expanding expressions raised to a power, such as (a + b)², using the formula (a + b)² = a² + 2ab + b². This technique helps simplify powers of binomials, including those with complex terms.
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Standard Form of a Complex Number

The standard form of a complex number is expressed as a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. After performing operations, rewriting the result in this form clearly separates the real and imaginary components.
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