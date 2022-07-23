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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 21
Chapter 2, Problem 21

In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 2/(3 - i)

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Step 1: Recognize that the denominator contains a complex number (3 - i). To simplify the expression, we need to eliminate the imaginary part from the denominator by multiplying both the numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the denominator.
Step 2: The conjugate of (3 - i) is (3 + i). Multiply both the numerator and denominator of the fraction by (3 + i): \( \frac{2}{3 - i} \cdot \frac{3 + i}{3 + i} \).
Step 3: Expand the numerator by distributing 2 across (3 + i): \( 2(3 + i) = 6 + 2i \). The numerator becomes \( 6 + 2i \).
Step 4: Expand the denominator using the difference of squares formula: \( (3 - i)(3 + i) = 3^2 - i^2 \). Simplify further: \( 9 - (-1) = 9 + 1 = 10 \). The denominator becomes 10.
Step 5: Combine the results to form the simplified fraction: \( \frac{6 + 2i}{10} \). Finally, separate the real and imaginary parts by dividing each term in the numerator by 10: \( \frac{6}{10} + \frac{2i}{10} \). Simplify the fractions to express the result in standard form.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers

Complex numbers are numbers that have a real part and an imaginary part, expressed in the form a + bi, where 'a' is the real part and 'b' is the coefficient of the imaginary unit 'i', which is defined as the square root of -1. Understanding complex numbers is essential for performing operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.
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Division of Complex Numbers

Dividing complex numbers involves multiplying the numerator and the denominator by the conjugate of the denominator. The conjugate of a complex number a + bi is a - bi. This process eliminates the imaginary part in the denominator, allowing the result to be expressed in standard form, which is a + bi.
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Standard Form of Complex Numbers

The standard form of a complex number is expressed as a + bi, where 'a' and 'b' are real numbers. In this form, 'a' represents the real part and 'b' represents the imaginary part. Converting a complex number into standard form is crucial for clarity and further mathematical operations, making it easier to interpret and use in calculations.
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