Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (5 - 2i)2
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In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (5 - 2i)2
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- ∞, 5) ⋃ [1, 8)
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 2/(3 - i)
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = -(1/2)x
Solve and check each linear equation. 2(x - 1) + 3 = x - 3(x + 1)
You invested \$20,000 in two accounts paying 1.45% and 1.59% annual interest. If the total interest earned for the year was \$307.50, how much was invested at each rate?