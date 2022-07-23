Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (5 - 2i)2
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In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (5 - 2i)2
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = - (1/2)x + 2
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. 2/(3 - i)
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions.
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = -(1/2)x
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property.