Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 3-5(2x + 1) - 2(x-4) = 0
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. √(32 - 4 × 2 × 5)
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Key Concepts
Square Root
Order of Operations
Standard Form
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 3x/5 - x = x/10 - 5/2
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 8x - 11 ≤ 3x - 13
For an international telephone call, a telephone company charges \$0.43 for the first minute, \$0.32 for each additional minute, and a \$2.10 service charge. If the cost of a call is \$5.73, how long did the person talk?
A repair bill on a sailboat came to \$2356, including \$826 for parts and the remainder for labor. If the cost of labor is \$90 per hour, how many hours of labor did it take to repair the sailboat?
Solve each equation with rational exponents in Exercises 31–40. Check all proposed solutions. (x - 4)3/2 = 27