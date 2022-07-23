Textbook Question
Simplify and write the result in standard form. √-108
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Simplify and write the result in standard form. √-108
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 8x - 11 ≤ 3x - 13
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. (8x - 3)2 = 5
A repair bill on a sailboat came to \$2356, including \$826 for parts and the remainder for labor. If the cost of labor is \$90 per hour, how many hours of labor did it take to repair the sailboat?
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. √(32 - 4 × 2 × 5)
Solve each equation with rational exponents in Exercises 31–40. Check all proposed solutions. (x - 4)3/2 = 27