Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 33
Chapter 2, Problem 33

For an international telephone call, a telephone company charges \$0.43 for the first minute, \$0.32 for each additional minute, and a \$2.10 service charge. If the cost of a call is \$5.73, how long did the person talk?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Define the variable for the total time of the call in minutes. Let \(t\) represent the total number of minutes talked.
Write an expression for the total cost of the call. The cost consists of three parts: the first minute at \$0.43, the additional minutes at \$0.32 each, and a fixed service charge of \$2.10. So, the cost can be expressed as: \(0.43 + 0.32(t - 1) + 2.10\).
Set up an equation by equating the total cost expression to the given cost of \$5.73: \(0.43 + 0.32(t - 1) + 2.10 = 5.73\).
Simplify the equation by combining like terms and isolating the variable term: first combine \(0.43\) and \(2.10\), then subtract this sum from both sides to isolate \(0.32(t - 1)\).
Solve for \(t\) by dividing both sides by \(0.32\) and then adding 1 to find the total number of minutes talked.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linear Equations

A linear equation represents a relationship between variables with a constant rate of change. In this problem, the total cost depends linearly on the number of minutes talked, allowing us to set up an equation to solve for the unknown time.
Recommended video:
06:00
Categorizing Linear Equations

Piecewise Cost Structure

The cost is divided into different parts: a fixed service charge, a fixed rate for the first minute, and a different rate for additional minutes. Understanding how to separate and combine these parts is essential to model the total cost accurately.
Recommended video:
04:03
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics

Solving for an Unknown Variable

After forming the equation based on the cost structure, solving for the unknown variable (the total time talked) involves isolating the variable using algebraic operations. This step finds the exact duration of the call.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:28
Equations with Two Variables
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Simplify and write the result in standard form. √-108

1045
views
Textbook Question

In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 8x - 11 ≤ 3x - 13

805
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. (8x - 3)2 = 5

754
views
Textbook Question

A repair bill on a sailboat came to \$2356, including \$826 for parts and the remainder for labor. If the cost of labor is \$90 per hour, how many hours of labor did it take to repair the sailboat?

641
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. √(32 - 4 × 2 × 5)

815
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation with rational exponents in Exercises 31–40. Check all proposed solutions. (x - 4)3/2 = 27

177
views