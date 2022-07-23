Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 3x/5 - (x - 3)/2 = (x + 2)/3
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (- 2 + √-4)2
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Key Concepts
Complex Numbers
Standard Form of Complex Numbers
Exponentiation of Complex Numbers
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 4/x = 5/2x + 3
In Exercises 35–46, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial. x2 + 3x
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 5√-16 + 3√-81
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. x/4 - 3/2 ≤ x/2 + 1
In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? E = mc2 for m