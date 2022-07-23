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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 41
Chapter 2, Problem 41

In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (- 2 + √-4)2

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Step 1: Recognize that the expression involves a square of a binomial, (-2 + √-4)^2. To simplify, use the formula for the square of a binomial: (a + b)^2 = a^2 + 2ab + b^2.
Step 2: Identify the terms in the binomial. Here, a = -2 and b = √-4. Note that √-4 involves the imaginary unit i, since the square root of a negative number is not defined in the real numbers. Rewrite √-4 as 2i, where i = √-1.
Step 3: Substitute the values of a and b into the formula. The expression becomes (-2)^2 + 2(-2)(2i) + (2i)^2.
Step 4: Simplify each term. (-2)^2 = 4, 2(-2)(2i) = -8i, and (2i)^2 = 4i^2. Recall that i^2 = -1, so 4i^2 = 4(-1) = -4.
Step 5: Combine the simplified terms. Add the real parts (4 and -4) and the imaginary part (-8i) to write the result in standard form, which is a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the coefficient of the imaginary part.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers

Complex numbers are numbers that have a real part and an imaginary part, expressed in the form a + bi, where 'a' is the real part and 'b' is the coefficient of the imaginary unit 'i', which is defined as the square root of -1. Understanding complex numbers is essential for performing operations involving square roots of negative numbers, as seen in this problem.
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Standard Form of Complex Numbers

The standard form of a complex number is a + bi, where 'a' and 'b' are real numbers. When performing operations on complex numbers, it is important to express the final result in this form to clearly identify the real and imaginary components. This helps in further calculations and applications in various fields, including engineering and physics.
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Exponentiation of Complex Numbers

Exponentiation of complex numbers involves raising a complex number to a power, which can be done using the distributive property and the properties of exponents. In this case, squaring the complex number requires applying the formula (a + bi)² = a² + 2abi + (bi)², where (bi)² equals -b². This process is crucial for simplifying the expression and obtaining the result in standard form.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 3x/5 - (x - 3)/2 = (x + 2)/3

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Textbook Question

Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 4/x = 5/2x + 3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–46, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial. x2 + 3x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 5√-16 + 3√-81

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Textbook Question

In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. x/4 - 3/2 ≤ x/2 + 1

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? E = mc2 for m

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