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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 41
Chapter 2, Problem 41

In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. x/4 - 3/2 ≤ x/2 + 1

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Start by writing down the inequality: \(\frac{x}{4} - \frac{3}{2} \leq \frac{x}{2} + 1\).
To eliminate the fractions, find the least common denominator (LCD), which is 4, and multiply every term on both sides of the inequality by 4: \(4 \times \left(\frac{x}{4} - \frac{3}{2}\right) \leq 4 \times \left(\frac{x}{2} + 1\right)\).
Distribute the 4 to each term inside the parentheses: \(x - 4 \times \frac{3}{2} \leq 4 \times \frac{x}{2} + 4 \times 1\).
Simplify each term: \(x - 6 \leq 2x + 4\).
Next, isolate the variable terms on one side and constants on the other by subtracting \(x\) from both sides and subtracting 4 from both sides: \(x - x - 6 - 4 \leq 2x - x + 4 - 4\), which simplifies to \(-10 \leq x\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linear Inequalities

Linear inequalities involve expressions with variables raised to the first power and inequality symbols like ≤, <, ≥, or >. Solving them requires isolating the variable on one side while maintaining the inequality's truth, often by performing algebraic operations similar to those used in equations.
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Interval Notation

Interval notation is a concise way to represent sets of numbers between two endpoints. It uses parentheses () for values not included and brackets [] for values included, such as [a, b] meaning all numbers from a to b including both endpoints. This notation is essential for expressing solution sets of inequalities.
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Graphing on a Number Line

Graphing solutions on a number line visually represents the set of values that satisfy an inequality. Points or intervals are marked with open circles for excluded endpoints and closed circles for included endpoints, helping to clearly communicate the solution set's range.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 3x/5 - (x - 3)/2 = (x + 2)/3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–46, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial. x27xx^2 - 7x

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Textbook Question

Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 4/x = 5/2x + 3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–46, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial. x2 + 3x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (- 2 + √-4)2

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? E = mc2 for m

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