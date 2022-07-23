Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 3x/5 - (x - 3)/2 = (x + 2)/3
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 4/x = 5/2x + 3
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Rational Equations
Restrictions on the Variable
Solving Linear Equations After Clearing Denominators
In Exercises 35–46, determine the constant that should be added to the binomial so that it becomes a perfect square trinomial. Then write and factor the trinomial.
In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. x/4 - 3/2 ≤ x/2 + 1
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (- 2 + √-4)2
Use the graph to a. determine the x-intercepts, if any; b. determine the y-intercepts, if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.
In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? E = mc2 for m