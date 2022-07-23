Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 49a
Chapter 2, Problem 49a

Write each English sentence as an equation in two variables. Then graph the equation. The y-value is three decreased by the square of the x-value.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by translating the English sentence into a mathematical equation. The sentence states that the y-value is three decreased by the square of the x-value. This can be written as: y = 3 - x^2.
Step 2: Identify the two variables in the equation. Here, x is the independent variable, and y is the dependent variable.
Step 3: To graph the equation, create a table of values. Choose several values for x (e.g., -2, -1, 0, 1, 2) and calculate the corresponding y values using the equation y = 3 - x^2.
Step 4: Plot the points from the table of values on a coordinate plane. For example, if x = -2, calculate y = 3 - (-2)^2 = 3 - 4 = -1, so one point is (-2, -1). Repeat this for all chosen x values.
Step 5: Connect the plotted points with a smooth curve. Since the equation y = 3 - x^2 represents a downward-opening parabola (due to the negative coefficient of x^2), the graph will have a vertex at the highest point (0, 3) and will curve downward symmetrically.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Variables in Equations

In algebra, variables are symbols that represent unknown values. In the context of the given question, 'x' and 'y' are the two variables used to form an equation. Understanding how to manipulate and interpret these variables is crucial for translating English sentences into mathematical equations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:28
Equations with Two Variables

Translating English Sentences to Equations

Translating English sentences into mathematical equations involves identifying the relationships described in the sentence. In this case, the phrase 'the y-value is three decreased by the square of the x-value' indicates a specific mathematical relationship that can be expressed as an equation: y = 3 - x². This skill is essential for solving problems in algebra.
Recommended video:
06:00
Categorizing Linear Equations

Graphing Equations

Graphing equations involves plotting points on a coordinate plane to visually represent the relationship between the variables. For the equation y = 3 - x², the graph will be a downward-opening parabola. Understanding how to graph equations helps in analyzing their behavior and solutions, providing a visual interpretation of the mathematical relationships.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:29
Graphing Equations of Two Variables by Plotting Points
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? S = C/(1 - r) for r

700
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (7-i)(2+3i)

915
views
Textbook Question

In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 5(x - 2) - 3(x + 4) ≥ 2x - 20

711
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. x22x=2x^2 - 2x = 2

1195
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. x2+4x=12 x^2 + 4x = 12

849
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 8(35)\(\sqrt{-8}\) \(\left\)( \(\sqrt{-3}\) - \(\sqrt{-5}\) \(\right\))

805
views