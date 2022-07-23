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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 51a
Chapter 2, Problem 51a

Write each English sentence as an equation in two variables. Then graph the equation. y = 5 (Let x = -3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, and 3.)

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The given equation is y = 5, which is a horizontal line because the value of y is constant regardless of the value of x. This means that for any x-value, y will always equal 5.
Step 2: Identify the x-values to use for graphing. The problem specifies that x = -3, -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, and 3. These are the x-coordinates for the points we will plot.
Step 3: Calculate the corresponding y-values for each x-value. Since y = 5 for all x-values, the y-coordinate for each point will be 5. This gives the points (-3, 5), (-2, 5), (-1, 5), (0, 5), (1, 5), (2, 5), and (3, 5).
Step 4: Plot the points on a coordinate plane. Place each point on the graph using the x and y coordinates calculated in the previous step. For example, plot (-3, 5), then (-2, 5), and so on.
Step 5: Draw the graph. Connect the points with a straight horizontal line, as the equation y = 5 represents a horizontal line where y is always 5, regardless of x.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linear Equations

A linear equation in two variables is an equation that can be expressed in the form y = mx + b, where m represents the slope and b represents the y-intercept. This type of equation describes a straight line when graphed on a coordinate plane. Understanding the structure of linear equations is essential for translating English sentences into mathematical expressions.
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Graphing Linear Equations

Graphing a linear equation involves plotting points on a coordinate plane that satisfy the equation. For the equation y = 5, the value of y is constant regardless of x, resulting in a horizontal line at y = 5. Knowing how to plot points and draw lines based on the equation is crucial for visualizing the relationship between the variables.
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Substituting Values

Substituting values into an equation means replacing the variable with specific numbers to find corresponding outputs. In this case, substituting x values of -3, -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, and 3 into the equation y = 5 will yield the same output for y, demonstrating the concept of a function where y remains constant. This process is fundamental for generating points to graph the equation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution. x25+x156=0x^{\(\frac{2}{5}\)} + x^{\(\frac{1}{5}\)} - 6 = 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (3√-5)(- 4√-12)

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. x26x11=0x^2 - 6x - 11 = 0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? A = 2lw + 2lh + 2wh for h

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. 6 < x + 3 < 8

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Textbook Question

Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 2/(x - 2) = x/(x - 2) - 2

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