Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution.
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Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution.
In Exercises 48–57, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 6/(5+i)
Write each English sentence as an equation in two variables. Then graph the equation. y = 5 (Let x = -3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, and 3.)
In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? A = 2lw + 2lh + 2wh for h
Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square.
In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. - 3 ≤ x - 2 < 1