Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 52
Chapter 2, Problem 52

Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 2/(x - 2) = x/(x - 2) - 2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the denominators in the equation. The denominators are (x - 2) and (x - 2).
Step 2: Determine the restrictions on the variable by setting each denominator equal to zero. Solve x - 2 = 0, which gives x = 2. This means x = 2 is a restriction, as it would make the denominator undefined.
Step 3: Multiply through the entire equation by the least common denominator (LCD), which is (x - 2), to eliminate the fractions. Be cautious not to multiply by (x - 2) if x = 2, as this is a restricted value.
Step 4: After clearing the fractions, simplify the resulting equation. You will have a linear or quadratic equation to solve.
Step 5: Solve the simplified equation for x, and check your solution(s) against the restriction x = 2. Discard any solution that violates the restriction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Equations

Rational equations are equations that involve fractions with polynomials in the numerator and denominator. To solve these equations, it is essential to identify common denominators and simplify the expressions. Understanding how to manipulate these fractions is crucial for finding solutions while ensuring that the denominators do not equal zero.
Recommended video:
05:56
Introduction to Rational Equations

Restrictions on Variables

Restrictions on variables arise when the denominator of a rational expression is set to zero, as division by zero is undefined. To find these restrictions, one must solve the equation formed by setting the denominator equal to zero. Identifying these values is critical because they indicate which values cannot be included in the solution set of the equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:28
Equations with Two Variables

Solving Equations

Solving equations involves finding the values of the variable that satisfy the equation. In the context of rational equations, this often requires isolating the variable and simplifying the equation after addressing any restrictions. It is important to check the solutions against the restrictions to ensure they are valid and do not result in undefined expressions.
Recommended video:
5:02
Solving Logarithmic Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution. x25+x156=0x^{\(\frac{2}{5}\)} + x^{\(\frac{1}{5}\)} - 6 = 0

593
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 48–57, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 6/(5+i)

101
views
Textbook Question

Write each English sentence as an equation in two variables. Then graph the equation. y = 5 (Let x = -3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, and 3.)

976
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? A = 2lw + 2lh + 2wh for h

665
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 47–64 by completing the square. x2+4x+1=0x^2 + 4x + 1 = 0

768
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. - 3 ≤ x - 2 < 1

777
views