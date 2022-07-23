In Exercises 48–57, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 6/(5+i)
Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution.
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Key Concepts
Exponents and Rational Powers
Substitution Method
Solving Quadratic Equations
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (3√-5)(- 4√-12)
Write each English sentence as an equation in two variables. Then graph the equation. y = 5 (Let x = -3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, and 3.)
In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? A = 2lw + 2lh + 2wh for h
In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. 6 < x + 3 < 8
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 2/(x - 2) = x/(x - 2) - 2