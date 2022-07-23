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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 52
Chapter 2, Problem 52

Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution. x25+x156=0x^{\(\frac{2}{5}\)} + x^{\(\frac{1}{5}\)} - 6 = 0

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Identify the substitution to simplify the equation. Notice that the exponents are fractional and related: \(x^{2/5}\) and \(x^{1/5}\). Let \(u = x^{1/5}\), so that \(u^2 = x^{2/5}\).
Rewrite the original equation in terms of \(u\): replace \(x^{2/5}\) with \(u^2\) and \(x^{1/5}\) with \(u\). The equation becomes \(u^2 + u - 6 = 0\).
Solve the quadratic equation \(u^2 + u - 6 = 0\) using factoring, completing the square, or the quadratic formula. This will give you the possible values of \(u\).
After finding the values of \(u\), recall that \(u = x^{1/5}\). To find \(x\), raise both sides of the equation \(u = x^{1/5}\) to the 5th power, resulting in \(x = u^5\).
Calculate \(x\) for each value of \(u\) found in step 3 by computing \(x = u^5\). These are the solutions to the original equation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponents and Rational Powers

Rational exponents represent roots and powers, such as x^(m/n) meaning the n-th root of x raised to the m-th power. Understanding how to manipulate and simplify expressions with fractional exponents is essential for rewriting and solving equations involving these terms.
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Substitution Method

Substitution involves replacing a complex expression with a simpler variable to transform the equation into a more familiar form, often a polynomial. This technique simplifies solving equations that contain complicated terms, such as fractional powers, by reducing them to quadratic or linear equations.
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Solving Quadratic Equations

Once substitution reduces the equation to a quadratic form, solving it involves finding values of the variable that satisfy the equation using factoring, completing the square, or the quadratic formula. Understanding how to solve quadratics is crucial to find the solutions to the original equation after back-substitution.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 48–57, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 6/(5+i)

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In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (3√-5)(- 4√-12)

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In Exercises 35–54, solve each formula for the specified variable. Do you recognize the formula? If so, what does it describe? A = 2lw + 2lh + 2wh for h

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 51–58, solve each compound inequality. 6 < x + 3 < 8

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Textbook Question

Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 2/(x - 2) = x/(x - 2) - 2

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