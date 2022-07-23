Solve each equation in Exercises 92–93 by making an appropriate substitution. x^4 - 5x^2 + 4 = 0
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Absolute Value Inequalities
Isolating the Absolute Value Expression
Solving Compound Inequalities
The equations in Exercises 79–90 combine the types of equations we have discussed in this section. Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 4/(x2 + 3x - 10) - 1/(x2 + x - 6) = 3/(x2 - x - 12)
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. (2x - 5)(x + 1) = 2
In Exercises 85–90, find the x-intercepts of the graph of each equation. Then use the x-intercepts to match the equation with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (f).] y = 2(x + 2)^2 + 5(x + 2) - 3
The equations in Exercises 79–90 combine the types of equations we have discussed in this section. Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 4x/(x + 3) - 12/(x - 3) = (4x2 + 36)/(x2 - 9)
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. (2x + 3)(x + 4) = 1