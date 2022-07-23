Solve the quadratic equation using factoring, the quadratic formula, or completing the square. After finding the solutions, check for any restrictions on \(x\) (e.g., \(x

eq -3\) and \(x

eq 3\) because these values make the original denominators undefined). Determine whether the equation is an identity (true for all values of \(x\)), a conditional equation (true for specific \(x\) values), or inconsistent (no solution).