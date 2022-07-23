Textbook Question
In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = |2 - 3x| and y = 13
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In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = |2 - 3x| and y = 13
Solve each equation in Exercises 92–93 by making an appropriate substitution. x^4 - 5x^2 + 4 = 0
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality.
The equations in Exercises 79–90 combine the types of equations we have discussed in this section. Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 4/(x2 + 3x - 10) - 1/(x2 + x - 6) = 3/(x2 - x - 12)
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. (3x - 4)2 = 16
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. (2x + 3)(x + 4) = 1