Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–66, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = 5/(x + 4), y2 = 3/(x + 3), y3 = (12x + 19)/(x2 + 7x + 12). and y1 + y2 = y3.
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In Exercises 61–66, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = 5/(x + 4), y2 = 3/(x + 3), y3 = (12x + 19)/(x2 + 7x + 12). and y1 + y2 = y3.
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |2(x - 1) + 4| ≤ 8
In Exercises 65–70, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 + i)2 - (3 - i)2
Solve each equation by completing the square.
Perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (8 + 9i)(2 - i) - (1 - i)(1 + i)
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. 2|3x - 2| = 14