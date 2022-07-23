Textbook Question
Find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = (2x - 1)/(x2 + 2x - 8), y2 = 2/(x + 4), y3 = 1/(x - 2), and y1 + y2 = y3.
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Find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y1 = (2x - 1)/(x2 + 2x - 8), y2 = 2/(x + 4), y3 = 1/(x - 2), and y1 + y2 = y3.
Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula.
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |2(x - 1) + 4| ≤ 8
Solve each equation by completing the square.
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |2x - 1| = 5
Perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (8 + 9i)(2 - i) - (1 - i)(1 + i)