Binomial Expansion

Binomial expansion refers to the process of expanding expressions that are raised to a power, such as (a + b)^n. The formula for binomial expansion involves using the binomial coefficients, which can be found in Pascal's triangle. In the context of complex numbers, this concept is crucial for squaring binomials like (4 - i)^2 and (1 + 2i)^2 to simplify the expression before combining like terms.