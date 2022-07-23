Discriminant

The discriminant is the part of the quadratic formula under the square root, given by b² - 4ac. It determines the nature of the roots of the quadratic equation: if the discriminant is positive, there are two distinct real roots; if it is zero, there is one real root (a repeated root); and if it is negative, there are two complex roots. Understanding the discriminant helps in predicting the type of solutions without solving the equation.