Textbook Question
In Exercises 67–70, find all values of x such that y = 0.
y = 2[3x - (4x - 6)] - 5(x - 6)
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In Exercises 67–70, find all values of x such that y = 0.
y = 2[3x - (4x - 6)] - 5(x - 6)
In Exercises 65–70, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (4 - i)2 - (1 + 2i)2
In Exercises 65–70, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (2 + i)2 - (3 - i)2
Solve each absolute value inequality. |3(x - 1)/4| < 6
Solve each equation by completing the square.
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. 2|3x - 2| = 14