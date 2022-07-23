Textbook Question
In Exercises 67–70, find all values of x such that y = 0.
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In Exercises 67–70, find all values of x such that y = 0.
In Exercises 65–70, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (4 - i)2 - (1 + 2i)2
Solve each absolute value inequality. |3(x - 1)/4| < 6
Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula.
Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula. x2 + 5x + 3 = 0
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. 7|5x| + 2 = 16