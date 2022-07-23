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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 75
Chapter 2, Problem 75

In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 10x + 3 = 8x + 3

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Start by writing down the given equation: \(10x + 3 = 8x + 3\).
To isolate the variable terms on one side, subtract \$8x$ from both sides: \(10x + 3 - 8x = 8x + 3 - 8x\), which simplifies to \(2x + 3 = 3\).
Next, subtract 3 from both sides to isolate the term with \(x\): \(2x + 3 - 3 = 3 - 3\), which simplifies to \(2x = 0\).
Now, solve for \(x\) by dividing both sides by 2: \(\frac{2x}{2} = \frac{0}{2}\), which simplifies to \(x = 0\).
Finally, analyze the solution: since you found a specific value for \(x\), the equation is a conditional equation (true only for \(x = 0\)).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Linear Equations

Solving linear equations involves isolating the variable on one side of the equation using inverse operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division. The goal is to find the value of the variable that makes the equation true.
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Types of Equations: Identity, Conditional, and Inconsistent

An identity is true for all values of the variable, a conditional equation is true for specific values, and an inconsistent equation has no solution. Identifying the type depends on the solution set after solving the equation.
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Properties of Equality

Properties of equality, such as the addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division properties, allow manipulation of equations without changing their solutions. These properties are essential for maintaining balance while solving equations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 5x + 7 = 2x + 7

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |(2x + 2)/4| ≥ 2

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Textbook Question

Exercises 73–75 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Rationalize the denominator: (7 + 4√2)/(2 - 5√2).

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |2x - 1| + 3 = 3

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation by the method of your choice. 3x27x+1=03x^2-7x+1 =0

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 75–82, compute the discriminant. Then determine the number and type of solutions for the given equation. x24x5=0x^2 - 4x - 5 = 0

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