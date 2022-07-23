Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |(2x + 2)/4| ≥ 2
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In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. |(2x + 2)/4| ≥ 2
Solve each equation in Exercises 65–74 using the quadratic formula. x2 - 6x + 10 = 0
In Exercises 61–76, solve each absolute value equation or indicate that the equation has no solution. |2x - 1| + 3 = 3
Solve each equation by the method of your choice.
In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 4(x + 5) = 21 + 4x
Exercises 73–75 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Simplify: √18 - √8