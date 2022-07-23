Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
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Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 88–89. √ (2x-3) + x = 3
The equations in Exercises 79–90 combine the types of equations we have discussed in this section. Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 4/(x - 2) + 3/(x + 5) = 7/(x + 5)(x - 2)
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 5 > |4 - x|
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 1 < |2 - 3x|