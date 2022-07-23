The equations in Exercises 79–90 combine the types of equations we have discussed in this section. Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 2/x + 1/2 = 3/4
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
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Key Concepts
Solving Quadratic Equations
Isolating the Variable
Square Roots and Their Properties
The equations in Exercises 79–90 combine the types of equations we have discussed in this section. Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 4/(x - 2) + 3/(x + 5) = 7/(x + 5)(x - 2)
In Exercises 59–94, solve each absolute value inequality. 5 > |4 - x|
Solve each polynomial equation in Exercises 86–87. 2x^4 = 50 x^2
In Exercises 85–90, find the x-intercepts of the graph of each equation. Then use the x-intercepts to match the equation with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (f).]
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In Exercises 85–90, find the x-intercepts of the graph of each equation. Then use the x-intercepts to match the equation with its graph. [The graphs are labeled (a) through (f).]
a)b)c)d)e)f)