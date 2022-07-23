Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 92–93 by making an appropriate substitution. x^4 - 5x^2 + 4 = 0
50
views
Solve each equation in Exercises 92–93 by making an appropriate substitution. x^4 - 5x^2 + 4 = 0
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. (2x - 5)(x + 1) = 2
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. (3x - 4)2 = 16
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. (2x + 3)(x + 4) = 1
Solve each absolute value inequality. 4 + |3 - x/3| ≥ 9
In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.