Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 92
Chapter 2, Problem 92

In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = |2 - 3x| and y = 13

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given equations: \(y = |2 - 3x|\) and \(y = 13\). Since both expressions equal \(y\), set them equal to each other: \(|2 - 3x| = 13\).
Recall that the absolute value equation \(|A| = B\) (where \(B > 0\)) splits into two cases: \(A = B\) or \(A = -B\). Apply this to \(|2 - 3x| = 13\) to get two equations: \(2 - 3x = 13\) and \(2 - 3x = -13\).
Solve the first equation \(2 - 3x = 13\) by isolating \(x\): subtract 2 from both sides to get \(-3x = 11\), then divide both sides by \(-3\) to find \(x\).
Solve the second equation \(2 - 3x = -13\) similarly: subtract 2 from both sides to get \(-3x = -15\), then divide both sides by \(-3\) to find \(x\).
The solutions from both cases give all values of \(x\) that satisfy the original equation \(|2 - 3x| = 13\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Function

The absolute value of a number represents its distance from zero on the number line, always yielding a non-negative result. For an expression like |2 - 3x|, it means the value inside the bars can be positive or negative, but the output is always positive or zero.
Recommended video:
4:56
Function Composition

Solving Absolute Value Equations

To solve equations involving absolute values, set the expression inside the absolute value equal to both the positive and negative of the given value. For |2 - 3x| = 13, solve 2 - 3x = 13 and 2 - 3x = -13 separately to find all possible x values.
Recommended video:
5:02
Solving Logarithmic Equations

Linear Equations

Linear equations are algebraic expressions of the first degree, meaning variables are not raised to any power other than one. After removing the absolute value, solving 2 - 3x = ±13 involves isolating x using basic algebraic operations like addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.
Recommended video:
06:00
Categorizing Linear Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 92–93 by making an appropriate substitution. x^4 - 5x^2 + 4 = 0

50
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. (2x - 5)(x + 1) = 2

644
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. (3x - 4)2 = 16

773
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. (2x + 3)(x + 4) = 1

905
views
Textbook Question

Solve each absolute value inequality. 4 + |3 - x/3| ≥ 9

1037
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y=xx2andy=4y = x - \(\sqrt{x - 2}\) \(\quad\) \(\text{and}\) \(\quad\) y = 4

674
views