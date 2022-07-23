Solve each absolute value inequality. 4 + |3 - x/3| ≥ 9

Textbook Question
In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = |2 - 3x| and y = 13
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In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = |2 - 3x| and y = 13
Solve each equation in Exercises 92–93 by making an appropriate substitution. x^4 - 5x^2 + 4 = 0
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. (3x - 4)2 = 16
Solve the equations containing absolute value in Exercises 94–95. |2x+1| = 7
In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.