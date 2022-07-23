Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (1 + i)/(1 + 2i) + (1 - i)/(1 - 2i)
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Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (1 + i)/(1 + 2i) + (1 - i)/(1 - 2i)
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
In Exercises 95–99, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 4/(2 + i)(3 - i)
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
Evaluate x2 - x for the value of x satisfying 4(x - 2) + 2 = 4x - 2(2 - x).
Solve the equations containing absolute value in Exercises 94–95. |2x+1| = 7