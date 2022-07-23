Textbook Question
In Exercises 95–99, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 4/(2 + i)(3 - i)
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In Exercises 95–99, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 4/(2 + i)(3 - i)
Solve each absolute value inequality. 4 + |3 - x/3| ≥ 9
In Exercises 95–102, use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions.
Evaluate x2 - x for the value of x satisfying 4(x - 2) + 2 = 4x - 2(2 - x).
Solve the equations containing absolute value in Exercises 94–95. |2x+1| = 7
In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.