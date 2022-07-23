Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 96–102 by the method of your choice. 2√(x-1) = x
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Solve each equation in Exercises 96–102 by the method of your choice. 2√(x-1) = x
Solve each equation in Exercises 96–102 by the method of your choice. x^3 + 2x^2 = 9x + 18
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
In Exercises 95–99, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (i85 - i83)/i45
In Exercises 91–100, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.
Evaluate x2 - (xy - y) for x satisfying 3(x + 3)/5 = 2x + 6 and y satisfying - 2y - 10 = 5y + 18.