Textbook Question
Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = |2x - 5| + 1 and y > 9
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Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = |2x - 5| + 1 and y > 9
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice.
In Exercises 95–99, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (i85 - i83)/i45
Perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (i98 - i94)/i49
In Exercises 99–106, solve each equation. [(3 + 6)2 ÷ 3] × 4 = - 54 x
Use interval notation to represent all values of x satisfying the given conditions. y = 2x - 11 + 3(x + 2) and y is at most 0