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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 44
Chapter 2, Problem 44

Solve and check: 24 + 3 (x + 2) = 5(x − 12).

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1
Distribute the 3 on the left side: 24 + 3(x + 2) becomes 24 + 3x + 6.
Combine like terms on the left side: 24 + 6 becomes 30, so the equation is 3x + 30.
Distribute the 5 on the right side: 5(x - 12) becomes 5x - 60.
Set the equation: 3x + 30 = 5x - 60.
Rearrange the equation to isolate x: Subtract 3x from both sides to get 30 = 2x - 60, then add 60 to both sides to solve for x.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Distributive Property

The distributive property states that a(b + c) = ab + ac. This property allows us to multiply a single term by each term inside a parenthesis. In the given equation, applying the distributive property is essential to simplify expressions like 3(x + 2) and 5(x - 12) before solving for x.
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Combining Like Terms

Combining like terms involves adding or subtracting terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. This step is crucial in simplifying equations to isolate the variable. In the equation provided, after applying the distributive property, combining like terms will help in simplifying both sides of the equation to solve for x.
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Isolating the Variable

Isolating the variable means rearranging the equation to get the variable (in this case, x) on one side and the constants on the other. This process often involves using inverse operations, such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division. Successfully isolating x will lead to the solution of the equation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. 1 - x/2 > 4

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Textbook Question

Use the graph to a. determine the x-intercepts, if any; b. determine the y-intercepts, if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.

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Textbook Question

In all exercises, other than exercises with no solution, use interval notation to express solution sets and graph each solution set on a number line. In Exercises 27–50, solve each linear inequality. (x - 4)/6 ≥ (x - 2)/9 + 5/18

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Textbook Question

Use the graph to a. determine the x-intercepts, if any; b. determine the y-intercepts, if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.

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Textbook Question

Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 7/2x - 5/3x = 22/3

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 41–60 by making an appropriate substitution. 9x4=25x2169x^4 = 25x^2 - 16

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